Lib Dems request Sheffield Council to explore tax support for terminally ill residents

Sheffield Liberal Democrats have submitted a motion which calls for tax support for the terminally ill in the city.

The LibDems’ motion called “Dying in poverty” will be discussed at next week’s (October 1) Full Council meeting at Sheffield Town Hall.

The motion notes that in 2023, 111,000 people in the UK died in poverty, representing 18pc of all those who died in the UK that year. In addition, in the same year, the motion reads, 28pc of working-age people who died that year died in poverty, compared to 16% of pension-age people.

Cllr Cliff Woodcraft and Cllr Sophie Crossthorn’s motion explains that Manchester City Council has moved to reduce council tax for terminally ill people with less than one year to live.

They want the council to “do all it can to support Sheffield residents at the end of their lives”.

Part of the solution, according to the motion, could be to ask the Adult Health and Social Care Policy Committee to review the support the council provides to those with a terminal illness.

Also, the LibDems would like to ask the Finance and Performance Policy Committee “to consider adding to its work programme the option of a Council Tax support scheme to support households that include someone living with a terminal illness”.