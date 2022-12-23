Levelling Up: six more Sheffield schools awarded share of £1 billion funding

The aim is to create state-of-the-art, net zero facilities as part of the Levelling Up agenda but it could be some time before construction work is started.
Councillor Dawn Dale, co-chair of the education, children and families committee, said: “It’s fantastic news to find out that six more schools in our city are set to get a much-needed boost from this important government scheme.
“Providing the best environment possible for children to learn in is really important for making sure they get the best start in life, and this investment will provide the infrastructure and facilities that our children and young people deserve to fulfil their potential. It is great news for children, parents, school staff and the city as a whole.”
Exactly how much each Sheffield school will be given and when upgrades are expected is yet to be confirmed.
In total, the government’s School Rebuilding Programme (SRP) is currently carrying out 400 projects at schools and sixth-form colleges across England, prioritising buildings based on condition.
The latest six schools to join in Sheffield are part of the fourth set of 239 schools.
The Department for Education said schools are provisionally allocated a place on the programme and projects will enter delivery at a rate of approximately 50 per year.
Full list of Sheffield schools getting the funding
The schools are expected to remain open during redevelopment.
Brunswick Primary, Woodhouse
Pipworth Primary, on the Manor estate
Lydgate Junior, Crosspool
Carfield Primary, Meersbrook
Lowfield Primary, London Road
Ballifield Primary, Handsworth
Windmill Hill Primary, Chapeltown