Levelling up: Michael Gove hopes to visit Sheffield to discuss plans for South Yorkshire

Welcoming the Levelling Up White Paper, Mr Jarvis, who is also Labour MP for Barnsley, told the Commons: "It is a shameful indictment of our country that where you grow up determines where you end up and we all know that to address these challenges requires transformational resources."

The mayor added: "Can I ask him to say what more he can do and how we can help to get the Chancellor to deliver additional resources to deliver on the plan that he has brought forward?"

Communities Secretary Michael Gove replied to Mr Jarvis, saying he planned to visit the Steel City in the coming months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

"I hope to have a chance to visit him in Sheffield before too very long in order to discuss how we can use some of the funding that was allocated in the spending review more effectively and also so that we can assure that future spending... serves the people who he serves," he added.

Earlier, Mr Gove had set out the contents of the White Paper, telling MPs it would "make opportunity more equal and to shift wealth and power decisively towards working people and their families".

"We need to allow overlooked and undervalued communities to take back control of their destiny," he said.