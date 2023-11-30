‘Lessons have been learned’ over Kiveton Park fire
and live on Freeview channel 276
The blaze broke out at a waste store at Kiveton Park Industrial Estate, near Sheffield, on 8 September 2022, and was only fully extinguished in January.
Rotherham Council served an enforcement notice, which said there had been “unauthorised” waste deposited on the site, and residents raised concerns about the health impact of the smoke.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the fire was made up of “baled waste”, and is stored at an “illegal waste site”
Liberal Democrat councillor Drew Tarmey told a full council meeting yesterday (November 29) that the blaze had ‘highlighted the need for better communication’ between the council and residents in emergency situations’.
“Council officers have a tendency to tweet about things, rather than get in direct contact with the public and elected members straight away,” he told the meeting.
Councillor David Sheppard, cabinet member for social inclusion and environment, told the meeting that ‘lessons had been learned’ following the incident.
“After any major incident the council and our partners always seek to learn lessons and see what we can do better.
“I do think lessons have been learned. The immediate focus of the council was fulfilling its legal and moral obligation to warn and inform the people who were in danger.
“The council….has provided a number of updates – communication has been significant [and] rightly targeted at the residents who need it most.”