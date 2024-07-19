Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new South Yorkshire MP has used his maiden speech in the House of Commons to share how he spent a part of his childhood homeless and was bullied at school over the “length of his trousers”.

Lee Pitcher recalled a difficult period of his life when he, his mother and his sister were made homeless when he was a teenager.

He said in his speech yesterday: “I recalled the young 14-year-old, in his first year of his GCSEs, who had slept on a double mattress on the floor, alone, with just his mum and his sister.

Lee Pitcher as he was sworn in as the new MP for Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme.

"A little lad who had nothing left to his name and was regularly bullied at school for the length of his trousers.

"I can tell you, there is nothing more stark, more devastating and actually more heartbreaking than seeing your mum's face, a very proud lady who with a primary focus in life to look after her babies, found herself working tirelessly but still lost the home that we lived in.”

Mr Pitcher won the constituency seat, previously called Don Valley, after beating the incumbent Conservative Nick Fletcher.

Ed Miliband, Sally Jameson and Lee Pitcher (right) gathered together on their first day in Parliament.

In his Commons address, he praised the influence his mother and sister had on him becoming the man he is today.

“Those times were rough,” he said, “but I was so fortunate to have the very best and most inspiring women role models around me.

"My mum and my sister, who showed me that strength of character, resilience, and the importance of kindness, regardless of the situation, is what will carry you through.

"And at that time, what we had were many friends and families in the community, who rallied around us to give us support, give us a roof over our heads.

"And that told me that there were people out there who cared, people out there who would give you hope. And it's hope that we need.

"That experience absolutely changed my life, and set a direction of travel for me to work hard, to do well, and to never ever want to see anyone in that same position again.

"And here I am today, July 18, on my 47th birthday, standing in the shadows of the greats, in this country that I love with every being, given the chance to make sure that I deliver that promise to myself and to my constituents, that that will never happen to a child again."