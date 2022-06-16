Leaseholder launches petition urging Sheffield Council to demolish dangerous buildings

Cadine Plunkett-Thompson, who is a leaseholder for one of the buildings, started the petition urging the council to uphold its commitment to demolish the development at Busk Meadow, in Shirecliffe, which she described as “structurally unsafe, a health hazard and visibly unsightly”.

She said the council repeatedly backed out of knocking it down and problems had been ongoing for 15 years.

Ms Plunkett-Thompson added: “We are no longer having that. As a leaseholder I need it demolished with urgency. The building has asbestos, which we all know is a health hazard. The building is crumbling and beyond unsightly. Most importantly it is dangerous. The buildings are situated in a communal area where the children play as there are no parks on the estate. It has become unsafe for children to play there with the crumbling of the buildings and the collapsing of the adjoining wall.

“Having the council do a botch job of ‘mending it’ isn’t an option…I own one of the outbuildings and as it’s dilapidated I have no objection to it being demolished.

“I want the council to act as if this was in an upscale area. In Fulwood this would not have even been a debate. We the residents aren’t listening to any excuse but one for a date of demolition in the very near future.”

Sheffield Council was contacted for comment.

The petition will run on the council’s website until July 19.