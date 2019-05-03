Julie Dore will be Labour leader in Sheffield for the foreseeable future after fending off a leadership challenge.

A senior Labour source said Manor Castle councillor Terry Fox openly went against Dore for the leadership post but was beaten in the ballot.

It’s claimed Dore secured 33 votes against Fox’s 14 at a special meeting inside the English Institute of Sport.

The general meeting of Labour councillors which took place almost after the party’s bad night in the local elections, heard from many ward members upset at the polling performance and Dore’s leadership.

Some said they fear they could concede another six seats in the next election which could lose them control of the council chamber.

Speaking before the ballot, another senior Labour source said: “The party hasn't got a clear Brexit position and we've been punished - not just in Sheffield but across the country.

“But we've done worse in Sheffield than we should've comparing other Labour core cities in the country.

“There a lot of concern and anger and feel for change within the group and I don't think the results we've had have done anything to change that

“It's been a concoction of different things coming together and it being the wrong time for us and it's benefited the opposition parties.

“It's quite easy to point at Brexit and say it's all to do with that but we need to be grown up and be proper about it and look at things that went wrong locally and try and put them right.”

Labour lost five councillors but gained Stocksbridge & Upper Don from UKIP.

The Liberal Democrats gained four seats – three from Labour and one from UKIP.

The Greens gained two seats – both from Labour.

Turn out was 31.6 per cent.