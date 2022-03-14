Late Sheffield councillor Pat Midgley will be remembered with a ‘bit of a do’

The gathering is called “A bit of a do” which was one of Pat’s well known phrases and will include a “Pat-type raffle”.

It will be held at the Trades and Labour Club on Duke Street on Friday, March 25 from 12 noon to 4pm.

Former MP Richard Caborn, who has helped to arrange the event, said: “Organisations from the Castle and Park area, along with others in the city, will be sharing their memories of Pat recalling what a fantastic contribution she made to so many organisations, over many years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An event will be held to celebrate the life of Sheffield councillor Pat Midgley, who died at the start of the Covid pandemic

“John Cornwall will deliver a poem he has composed about Pat and Rebecca Lambert will be singing some of Pat’s favourite songs.

“Light refreshments will be available along with homemade scones and strawberry jam, which will be baked on the day and up to Pat’s standards.”

Anyone who would like to attend is asked to email Richard Caborn at [email protected] or Joan Barton at [email protected] or

Peter Price at [email protected]

One of Sheffield’s longest serving councillors

Pat was a Labour councillor for 33 years and was very well known in the city and much loved.

She died in March 2020 after being admitted to hospital with Covid, just two months before she was due to retire from the council.

Elected in 1987 for Nether Edge, she represented the ward for eight years before moving to Manor ward.

She had a lifelong passion for improving education and was a school governor for more than 50 years. A former Lord Mayor, she also served as a magistrate. In 2019 she won a Woman of Sheffield award hosted by The Star.

In June 2021, Pat Midgley Lane was unveiled at Park Hill in her memory and to coincide with the 60th birthday of the flats.

Pat had been a major supporter of the Park Hill application for Grade II listed status.