'Large family house' in leafy Sheffield suburb to be replaced by apartment block

The two three to four storey blocks of two bed apartments will be built at 298 Norton Lane with 17 car parking spaces.

A council officer recommended approval ahead of a meeting this week, saying it would help meet the housing shortfall and have economic benefits through construction and resident spending.

Councillor Garry Weatherall, who voted in favour, said: “I think it blends in really well, it’s what’s needed for the area … If people are going to be downsizing we need to build downsizing properties and this just suits this area.

Town Hall.

“I think with the green roofs, the car charging and the cycle storage it just ticks all the boxes and I shall be supporting this.”

But the committee was split and voted seven to five in favour.

Councillor Andrew Sangar, who voted against, said: “I’m really struggling with this application … I just think it’s slightly too massive for the site it’s in. It’s just overbearing in terms of its setting. I accept the principle that we need to build on the site, I just think the developer has tried to put too much on this site. If it was two floors at the front and three floors at the back I would have no problems supporting it but three and four is just too overbearing.”

The council is currently unable to demonstrate a five-year deliverable housing supply meaning favour is given to housing developments unless there is a significant reason to refuse.

Coun Bob McCann, who voted in favour, said: “I don’t think we have got any choice but to support this because current regulations mean we can’t turn anything down, basically, which is a bit of a pickle.

“The main thing is that architects these days only seem to be able to draw straight lines. Everything is square boxes, built up like Lego bricks.

“I will be supporting it but I’m very reluctant.”

Before the meeting, the council received 23 objections to the plans, including from ward councillor Steve Ayris.