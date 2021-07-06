Lane and footpath closures pave way for Penny Pie Park gyratory

Improvement work is being carried out from Sunday July 18 to Tuesday August 31, and there will be no right turn onto Pogmoor Road if travelling outbound from the town centre.

Temporary 2-way traffic lights will be in place for three weekends on 24, 25, July, 31 July and 1 August, and 7, 8 August, on Pogmoor Road bridge for BT diversion works

The road lane and footpath closures will be from 188 to 206 Dodworth Rd, and there will be no right turn onto Pogmoor Road with the footpath closed along the park edge.

Town hall.

The council say the works will take place in the school holidays to “minimise traffic disruption as much as possible”.

The controversial scheme will see a new gyratory through Penny Pie Park in a bid to ease congestion from J37 of the M1 into the town centre.