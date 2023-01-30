Plans for a new housing development at Birdwell have taken a step closer, following the sale of land to housebuilder Avant homes.

On behalf of Harworth, Carter Jonas’s Planning Team secured outline planning consent for 118 homes at the site off Hay Green Lane last year.

Ten per cent – or 12 homes – are expected to be offered as ‘affordable’ housing, as per national planning requirements.

Fifteen per cent of the site will also be allocated as public open space, with a residential site area of 2.77 hectares.

The reserved matters application is still under consideration by Barnsley Council’s planning department.

Carter Jones say that following a competitive tender process, Avant Homes was selected as the preferred bidder.

Alastair Hart, managing director if Avant Homes Yorkshire said: “We have a long and successful track record of working in partnership with Harworth Group to acquire land in South Yorkshire. Subject to planning, our Birdwell development will allow us to deliver much needed high quality family homes for the locality whilst fulfilling our strategic growth plan of expanding our operations throughout the county.”