Labour’s Stephanie Peacock holds Barnsley South seat in historic night for party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephanie Peacock has retained her Barnsley South seat with a majority of 4,838, in a historic night for Labour.

Stephanie Peacock has represented the constituency since 2017, when she won with a majority of over 13,000.

That was reduced to just 3,000 in 2019 – but Ms Peacock bolstered her majority by almost 2,000 when voters took to the polls yesterday (Thursday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour needed 326 seats to form the next government, and are predicted to win by a landslide.

LDRS

Ms Peacock said she will prioritise her fight for miners’ pensions, and that Labour’s win is a ‘reflection of 14 years of a chaotic Conservative government’.

“They have chosen hope, over division,” she said of her constituency.

“They have chosen a changed Labour Party, back in the service of working people,”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform UK’s David White said he was ‘disappointed’ to come second after exit polls predicted a win.

After defecting from the Conservative Party, Lee Anderson has become the first Reform UK MP to be elected as he wins Ashfield.

Full results

Stephanie Peacock – Labour 16,399

David White – Reform 11,651

Simon David Watson Biltcliffe – Yorkshire Party 716

Simon Clement-Jones – Liberal Democrats1,172

Trevor Mayne – Green Party 1,521

Suzanne Pearson – Conservatives 3,247

Maxine Spencer – English Democrats 149