Labour’s Stephanie Peacock holds Barnsley South seat in historic night for party
Stephanie Peacock has represented the constituency since 2017, when she won with a majority of over 13,000.
That was reduced to just 3,000 in 2019 – but Ms Peacock bolstered her majority by almost 2,000 when voters took to the polls yesterday (Thursday).
Labour needed 326 seats to form the next government, and are predicted to win by a landslide.
Ms Peacock said she will prioritise her fight for miners’ pensions, and that Labour’s win is a ‘reflection of 14 years of a chaotic Conservative government’.
“They have chosen hope, over division,” she said of her constituency.
“They have chosen a changed Labour Party, back in the service of working people,”
Reform UK’s David White said he was ‘disappointed’ to come second after exit polls predicted a win.
After defecting from the Conservative Party, Lee Anderson has become the first Reform UK MP to be elected as he wins Ashfield.
Full results
Stephanie Peacock – Labour 16,399
David White – Reform 11,651
Simon David Watson Biltcliffe – Yorkshire Party 716
Simon Clement-Jones – Liberal Democrats1,172
Trevor Mayne – Green Party 1,521
Suzanne Pearson – Conservatives 3,247
Maxine Spencer – English Democrats 149
Terry Robinson – Socialist Labour Party 227
