Labour’s Dan Jarvis holds Barnsley North seat in historic election night

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 5th Jul 2024, 02:41 BST
LDRS
Labour’s Dan Jarvis has held the Barnsley North seat in a historic election night for the party.

Mr Jarvis has held the previous iteration of the seat, Barnsley Central, since 2011, when he won with a majority of almost 12,000.

That was reduced to just 3,500 in 2019 – but Mr Jarvis bolstered his majority by 7,811 when voters took to the polls yesterday.

Labour needed 326 seats to form the next government, and are set for a landslide victory.

Mr Jarvis said that rumours of his demise had been greatly exaggerated – after an exit poll predicted Reform would gain his seat.

Full results

Dan Jarvis, Labour 18,610

Robert Lomas – Independent (formerly Reform) 10,799

Tamas Kovacs – Conservative 3,083

Penny Baker, Liberal Democrats 1,336

Tony Devoy – Yorkshire Party 603

Tom Heyes – Green Party1,805

Neil Fisher – Independent 616

Janus Polenceusz – English Democrats 42

