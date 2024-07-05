Labour’s Dan Jarvis holds Barnsley North seat in historic election night
Mr Jarvis has held the previous iteration of the seat, Barnsley Central, since 2011, when he won with a majority of almost 12,000.
That was reduced to just 3,500 in 2019 – but Mr Jarvis bolstered his majority by 7,811 when voters took to the polls yesterday.
Labour needed 326 seats to form the next government, and are set for a landslide victory.
Mr Jarvis said that rumours of his demise had been greatly exaggerated – after an exit poll predicted Reform would gain his seat.
Full results
Dan Jarvis, Labour 18,610
Robert Lomas – Independent (formerly Reform) 10,799
Tamas Kovacs – Conservative 3,083
Penny Baker, Liberal Democrats 1,336
Tony Devoy – Yorkshire Party 603
Tom Heyes – Green Party1,805
Neil Fisher – Independent 616
Janus Polenceusz – English Democrats 42
