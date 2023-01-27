Labour has won Keppel’s by-election with 36 per cent of the ward’s votes.

The poll was held on January 26 following the resignation of Rotherham Democratic Party member Paul Hague in November.

Labour candidate Carole Foster is now the councillor for the ward, after winning 745 votes – 36 per cent of the vote.

Khoulod Ghanem came second for the Liberal Democrats with 445 votes, with Independent hopeful Simon Currie coming third with 381 votes.

Mr Hague won the seat from Labour in the 2021 all-out election, and resigned following criticism over his attendance.

All three seats in the ward are now held by Labour.

Carole Foster, a youth engagement manager, stood as a candidate for Rotherham West in 2021, missing out by just eight votes.