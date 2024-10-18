Labour plans by-election canvassing events to 'keep Reform out' of Sheffield ward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People inside Sheffield Labour’s Woodhouse by-election campaign are “worried” about losing to Reform, sources have told The Star.

Residents in the Woodhouse ward will soon be sent to the polls to elect a new councillor after the sad passing of Councillor Paul Wood in September.

Labour have had strong results in the ward over previous years, with all three of its most recent councillors being Labour candidates when elected. Paul Wood left the party and joined the Sheffield Community Councillors Group in 2023.

However, sources inside the local party have said organisers of the by-election campaign are concerned about losing the council seat to Reform.

One member said: “There's a lot of worry about Reform winning the seat, considering other by-elections they have won in similar heartlands terrain.”

Despite the by-election not yet being announced by Sheffield City Council, Labour selected Sajid Ghafur to be its candidate on Friday, October 11 - days before Paul Wood’s funeral on Monday, October 14.

Paul Wood, a longtime councillor – and a former cabinet member – in Sheffield, sadly died at the age of 67.

Mr Ghafur was selected as Labour’s candidate in Darnall for the 2024 local elections in May. He came second to independent candidate Qais Al-Ahdal. in what many would say was the big upset of the night.

Work is already underway in the Labour campaign to encourage members to canvass against Reform and the Sheffield Liberal Democrats.

Messages sent to a campaign WhatsApp group listed two canvassing events as “Keep Reform out of Woodhouse”.

A message reportedly sent to a Labour campaign WhatsApp group urging members to 'Keep Reform out of Woodhouse' | UGC

Emails sent to local members also encouraged people to help with the campaign if they can and “keep the likes of Reform out of Sheffield”.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Labour is campaigning to gain the Woodhouse seat in this by-election. We are not familiar with any events mentioning other parties. Labour is focussed on continuing to deliver for residents in Woodhouse and Sheffield.”

Sheffield City Council does not currently have any traditionally right-wing parties represented. The Conservatives lost their only seat (in Stocksbridge and Upper Don) in May 2024. UKIP previously had councillors, but have not since 2019.

Labour have lost a number of local by-elections since taking power in Westminster. This includes two to Reform in Blackpool, and Heanor & Lescoe in Derbyshire.