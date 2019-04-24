Labour launch manifesto ahead of Sheffield elections 

Labour have launched their manifesto ahead of the local elections, pledging to act faster on climate change, record meetings and protect tenants from Universal Credit delays if they maintain control of the city.

Voting will take place from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, May 2.

Labour candidates in Sheffield city centre

The party have called it ‘Forging Fairer Futures’ and included 20 pledges such as bringing their carbon neutral target forwards by two decades, to 2030, and investing an extra £20 million into social care.

They also promise to build 1,600 new council homes, force developers to publish their calculations for affordability and ensure no tenant is evicted due to Universal Credit payment delays.

These come alongside continuing plans to put the biggest ever investment into the city’s parks, increase the number of trees by 100,000 in the next decade, remain ‘frack free’, roll out 20 mph zones in residential areas and improve their Inclusion Strategy to help young people gain more skills.

Councillor Olivia Blake (left), deputy leader of Sheffield City Council and councillor Julie Dore, leader

Councillor Julie Dore said: “We are seeing a turbulent time in politics and we are facing emerging challenges as a city. But this manifesto makes a positive statement and reaffirms our commitment to shaping a fairer Sheffield.”

She added that she was proud to be leading a group who have two leading women – herself and deputy leader Coun Olivia Blake – and that half of their elected candidates are women, especially after just celebrating one century since women won the vote.

Campaigning has been heating up across the city as the local elections get closer.

As well as Labour, the Liberal Democrats, Conservatives and Green Party have candidates running in each of the 28 wards.

There is also a wide mix of other parties running this year including the far-right National Front, the Women’s Equality Party, Democrats and Veterans, Independents, Ukip and the Yorkshire Party.

Follow reporters @1MollyWilliams, @GeorgeTorr_ and @AnnHolmesJourno on Twitter for live results from the election count from 9:30am on Friday, May 3.