Labour hold Kilnhurst and Swinton East Ward in by-election
The by-election in the Kilnhurst and Swinton East ward was triggered when former councillor Stuart Sansome announced his resignation in September.
Voters took to the polls yesterday (November 2) with a 20 per cent turnout.
Nigel Harper retained the seat for Labour, with a majority of 64 per cent – a seven per cent increase from 2021, when Stuart Sansome was re-elected.
He gained 810 votes, with Conservative candidate Patricia Collins coming second with 293 votes.
The Conservatives gained 23 per cent of the vote – down seven per cent from the 2021 election, which saw the local party take 20 seats to become the main opposition.
Adam Wood, Reform UK’s candidate won 58 votes, while the Liberal Democrat candidate John Gelder won 30 votes.
Peter Key for the Yorkshire Party won 38 votes, and Paul Martin won 25 votes for the Green Party.