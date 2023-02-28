Labour group to fund awards of up to £1,000 to long serving Barnsley councillors following backlash

Barnsley’s Labour Group has announced they will fund awards for long serving councillors, after the scheme was criticised last week.

Councillors who serve for 30 years or more, or who has “made a notable contribution to the borough over a sustained period of time” can be nominated for consideration of a Distinguished Service Award under the new scheme.

A report which was passed by full council in Barnsley on February 23, states that “there will be a one-off cost in purchasing a presentation gift at the time that the Council determines that it wishes to make an award, at an estimated cost of £500-£1000.”

Councillor Hannah Kitching, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrat Group, opposed the scheme, branding it “inappropriate” and “tone deaf”.

However, Barnsley’s Labour Group have announced that they will fund the awards – irrespective of the recipient’s party-political affiliation.

The funding will cover the purchase of a presentation medal and no public money will be spent on this award.

Sir Stephen Houghton CBE, Leader of Barnsley Council said: “This is incredibly generous from the Barnsley Labour Group, one which I know will touch many across the political spectrum in Barnsley and beyond. I am disappointed that some in the chamber have sought to make political capital out of the award.

“I would have preferred having cross party support on this, especially as the award recognises hard work, dedication, and endeavour irrespective of political affiliation.

“One of the first potential recipients of the award will be my ward colleague Councillor Charlie Wraith MBE, who is stepping down from the council after nearly 50 years of continuous service, not only to the residents of Cudworth but the whole Barnsley borough.

“Charlie’s unselfish dedication is one that the electors of Cudworth have recognised for decades; to have Charlie be the first recipient of the Barnsley Council ‘Distinguished Service Award’ is the right thing to do.”

Group leaders or the independent members will be able to nominate an elected member for consideration of a Distinguished Service Award.

