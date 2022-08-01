Labour candidate announced for Penistone and Stocksbridge seat in next general election

Unless an earlier one is called, the next election will be due by January 2025, and will be a test of Keir Starmer’s ability to regain seats in the “red wall” constituencies, traditionally held by Labour,

Marie will stand as the Labour candidate for the seat, which is currently held by Conservative Miriam Cates.

Marie, a disability activist and legal researcher was chosen by local Labour members in a selection meeting on 28 July, beating Sheffield councillor Craig Gamble Pugh.

Miriam Cates unseated the Labour MP Angela Smith in 2019 with a majority of 7,210 – Ms Smith had represented the constituency since its creation in 2010.

Marie said: “It is an honour to have been chosen today by local members to be the Labour candidate for Penistone and Stocksbridge. The brilliant people of this constituency deserve an MP who will fight for them, and I will work hard every day to be their representative and champion.

“I have spent my life campaigning against Conservative cuts. Now after 12 long years of Tory rule, low growth and falling living standards, we need a Labour government to give our country the change it deserves.”

Marie was born in Barnsley and grew up in Penistone and Stocksbridge.