The two big parties brought out the big guns in order to drive up support for their candidates in the Tory stronghold Penistone East ward in this year’s local elections.

Penistone East has voted Conservative for the last 25 years but for the first time in a very long time opposition candidates from the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats are hopeful this could change.

In a report from the ward, Alexander Burnett, the Labour Party candidate, told the Local Democracy Service that “I think we’re now in a position where we can go and win this election on Thursday and elect a Labour councillor for the first time in a generation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Waters, the LibDem candidate in the area, added this could be a three-party fight.

Miriam Cates, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge

The thing that shows this year could be close is the moves the two big parties - Labour and the Conservatives party - have made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Burnett has uploaded photos with local MPs - such as Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central) and Stephanie Peacock (Barnsley East) - being on the doorsteps in the ward.

It suggests that the party thinks Penistone East can be won and some familiar faces could help them.

The Conservatives have relied on the existing councillors (such as Robert Bernard) in the area and Miriam Cates, the Penistone & Stocksbridge MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Cates has also sent out a letter to the households inviting them to join her and Mr Bernard in lobbying to “fully resurface” New Road in Pilley - a village in the Penistone East ward.

When asked what database she worked from and how she was able to afford to send those letters out, Ms Cates’ spokesperson said this: “All MPs are given access by local authorities (in this case Barnsley Council) to the electoral register for their constituency to enable them to communicate with their constituents.

“This is specifically authorised by data protection legislation as a necessary democratic activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The postage is paid for from the parliamentary stationary budget which all MPs are able to use to pay for official communications with constituents.”

PENISTONE EAST

Steven Burkinshaw – Conservative

Alex Burnett – Labour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Griffin – Independent

Rebecca Jean Trotman – Green