Labour and Green Party council group leaders express anger at planned bus cuts across Sheffield

Sheffield and Rotherham will see reductions first from July 24 and further cuts are expected when Covid-19 grants end in October.

Both Labour’s Sheffield Council leader councillor Terry Fox and Green Party leader councillor Douglas Johnson have hit out at the proposals.

They both have urged central government to meet South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard’s request to provide the county £85 million to keep services running while the SYMCA looks into franchising.

Labour Sheffield Council leader Coun Terry Fox (right) and Green Party group leader Coun Douglas Johnson have hit out at bus cuts across South Yorkshire

A re-tender process for some routes across the city brought no bids from private operators and therefore means no services will be available in certain areas.

Mayor Coppard labelled the future of public transport in the region as a ‘bus apocalypse’ and the Prime Minister by not getting involved was facilitating the ‘biggest and most damaging cuts for a generation’.

Coun Fox, leader of Sheffield Council, said: “Sheffield is England’s fourth-largest city, and we deserve a public transport system that meets the needs of people living and working across our region and ensures that they can get to where they need to go.

“It is simply not good enough for the government to continue to under-fund our buses and limit people’s opportunities to work, education and business growth as well as helping us to tackle the environmental challenges.

“It is clear that we need to see investment in our public transport system now to unlock our potential and make levelling up a reality.”

Coun Douglas Johnson, leader of the Green Party on the council has penned his support for Labour mayor Coppard in lobbying government for funds to keep the bus services running but added failing to secure money in the previous Bus Services Improvement Plan was hurting the county.

“I have today written to the Mayor to offer the Green councillors’ support in asking central government for the essential money to keep South Yorkshire’s buses running,” Coun Johson said.

“At the same time, I have repeated my disappointment about the lack of ambition in the previous mayor’s Bus Service Improvement Plan, the consequent lack of government funding and the fact that local political choices have undermined bus services.”

Sheffield bus cuts – routes with no or dramatically reduced service

The following routes will have no provider:

Service 32/32a Sheffield – Firth Park – Parson Cross : Entire service will be withdrawn.

Service 135/135a Rotherham – Sheffield via Chapeltown: Early morning, evening and Saturday/Sunday services will be withdrawn.

Service 208 Whiston – Sheffield: Last evening trip from Sheffield – Whiston will be withdrawn. Sunday daytime service will be withdrawn.