Councillor Jeff Ennis OBE, chair of the overview and scrutiny committee, asked police if they are aware of any violent crimes against animals, following the news that Surrey Police have opened inquiries into the video.

Chief Supt James Abdy, Barnsley’s district commander, told the meeting that the video is ‘very upsetting’, but he is not aware of anything ‘specific’ to say it is happening in Barnsley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A senior Barnsley Police chief says he is not aware of anything "specific" to say that animals are being harmed in the borough.

Ch. Supt. Abdy added: “In the past when we’ve experienced that, we’ve always made sure that we fully investigated.”

Councillor Joe Hayward, Labour member for Cudworth, said: “I’ve got sympathy for the police, because as a magistrate when we get people who are cruel to animals, you can bar them for life.

Coun Hayward added that he understood how difficult it is for police to monitor cruelty cases, as ‘you can’t expect police to go round and say ‘have you got a dog in here’?’