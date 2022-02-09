Kurt Zouma cat kicking video: Police not aware of anything 'specific' to suggest animal cruelty in Barnsley
A senior Barnsley Police chief says he is not aware of anything ‘specific’ to say that animals are being harmed in the borough, after a video emerged of West Ham United footballer Kurt Zouma kicking his cat.
Councillor Jeff Ennis OBE, chair of the overview and scrutiny committee, asked police if they are aware of any violent crimes against animals, following the news that Surrey Police have opened inquiries into the video.
Chief Supt James Abdy, Barnsley’s district commander, told the meeting that the video is ‘very upsetting’, but he is not aware of anything ‘specific’ to say it is happening in Barnsley.
Ch. Supt. Abdy added: “In the past when we’ve experienced that, we’ve always made sure that we fully investigated.”
Councillor Joe Hayward, Labour member for Cudworth, said: “I’ve got sympathy for the police, because as a magistrate when we get people who are cruel to animals, you can bar them for life.
Coun Hayward added that he understood how difficult it is for police to monitor cruelty cases, as ‘you can’t expect police to go round and say ‘have you got a dog in here’?’
“Animals have got feelings the same as us,” added Coun Hayward.