King’s coronation: Barnsley to host big screen celebration

Royal fans will be able to watch the King’s coronation on a big screen in Barnsley town centre on May 6.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:05 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:05 GMT
The Glass Works Square will host one of two big screens in South Yorkshire will will show the coronation, which will be broadcast live from Westminster Abbey.
The Glass Works Square will host one of two big screens in South Yorkshire will will show the coronation, which will be broadcast live from Westminster Abbey.
The Glass Works Square will host one of two big screens in South Yorkshire will will show the coronation, which will be broadcast live from Westminster Abbey.

The Glass Works Square will host one of two big screens in South Yorkshire will will show the coronation, which will be broadcast live from Westminster Abbey.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has provided £1 million for the screens.

Councillor Sarah-Jane Tattersall, mayor of Barnsley, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be live streaming the Coronation ceremony on a large screen in our fabulous Glass Works Square.

“This will provide a wonderful opportunity for our communities to come together and share this historical milestone.

“The screening will form part of a free coronation celebration event that we’re hosting in Barnsley town centre providing a programme of entertainment, activities and performances for all the family to enjoy.

“We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to the town centre for this momentous occasion as we welcome our new King to the throne.”

