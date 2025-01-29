Kimberworth flats to be transformed into supported living for youngsters aged 16-22
The development will offer support for young people leaving care, as well as those with emotional or behavioural difficulties, and could also cater to young people seeking asylum.
The property on Church Street in Kimberworth will provide accommodation for up to nine young residents, with one apartment to be used as an office for support workers.
Planning documents submitted on behalf of applicants A Enterprise say staff will also help young people develop important life skills such as budgeting, filling out forms, and maintaining a safe living environment.
The property would be staffed around the clock, with two staff members sleeping overnight and additional staff on site during the day to ensure support is available at all times.
The facility will also be registered with and regulated by Ofsted. The home would also have security features, including external CCTV and door sensors to help staff monitor residents’ locations for safety.
The plans were approved by RMBC on January 17.
