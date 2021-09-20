KIllamarsh tragedy: Police and crime commissioner says force is “urgently” trying to understand what motivates people to commit crimes following shocking incidents

Four people were found dead inside a Killamarsh home last night (September 19), and a murder investigation has been launched.

Police were called to concerns for safety of those at a house on Chandos Crescent at around 7.25am.

On Sunday night, police confirmed that four people were sadly found dead at the house.

Lacey and John Bennett were killed alongside their mum and a friend in Killamarsh, near Sheffield.

It is understood that the bodies were of a woman, her two children and a best friend of one of the youngsters – and the father has now named two of the children who were found.

Jason Bennett said the loss of his children had ‘absolutely broken’ his heart into ‘a million pieces’. He named the children as Lacey and John and they are believed to have died alongside their mum, Terri Harris, and Lacey’s best friend, who has not yet been named.

In an unrelated incident, 24 year old man Mohamed Issa Koroma was fatally stabbed on High Street in Sheffield City Centre last Friday afternoon.

James Lee, 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, has been charged with murder.

Flowers have been left close to the house where a woman and three children were found dead in Killamarsh yesterday morning.

He appeared in court today and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Lee, who was represented by defence solicitor Yvonne Wragg, appeared at court charged with murder and was remanded in custody until his next hearing.

Speaking about the two separate incident, Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire police and crime commissioner, said: “Over this past weekend South Yorkshire Police have been involved in two terrible incidents where lives have been lost in tragic circumstances.

“My thoughts are with the families of the victims and with the officers and other emergency services staff who were involved.

