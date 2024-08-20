Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rotherham councillor has urged pensioners across South Yorkshire to check if they are eligible for pension credit after it was revealed that a staggering £46m goes unclaimed each year.

Research by Policy in Practice found that in South Yorkshire, pensioners are missing out on £46.2m in pension credit that they are entitled to each year.

With the government set to stop paying the winter fuel allowance to those not in receipt of pension credit, a Rotherham councillor has urged all pensioners to check if they are eligible.

Coun Bennett-Sylvester, who represents the Dalton and Thrybergh ward as an independent, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that some older people may be too proud to claim – but they have worked all their lives for such benefits.

“[The government] is pressing ahead with a measure, knowing that 40 per cent of people that qualify are going to miss out,” said coun Bennett-Sylvester, on the issue of the winter fuel allowance.

“This is stuff that could really lift people out of poverty. It could really make a difference.”

Coun Bennett-Sylvester added that navigating the benefit system can be ‘complex’, and that some may be put off claiming what they are entitled to because of pride, or difficulty navigating the system online or on the phone.

“There’s a cultural thing…all about demonizing people on benefits.

“Particularly for older people I think there’s a pride issue.

“It’s what they’ve paid into the system for, to give them that safety net.

“We’ve got lots of women that are pensioners, who basically came from a culture where you married, you raised children, you were housewife. They still worked hard for all those years.

“In areas like South Yorkshire, it’s a good investment to put money into benefit advocacy services, because it brings all that money…into the local economy.”

Claiming pension credit also entitles claimants to other help, such as housing benefit and council tax support, cheaper broadband, free TV licences and cheaper water bills.

You may be entitled to pension credit if your income is less that £218 as a single person, or £332 for a couple.

If your income is higher, you might still be eligible for pension credit if you have a disability, you care for someone, you have savings or you have housing costs.

To check if you are eligible, please visit the government website, or call 0800 99 1234.

You can also contact your local council or citizens advice for support.

How much pension credit goes unclaimed in each borough per year?

Rotherham £8,551,293

Barnsley £8,086,120

Sheffield £19,272,954

Doncaster £10,386,134