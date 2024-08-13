A restaurant in Kelham Island, Sheffield, is looking for permission to stay open and serve alcoholic drinks late in the evening.

Sheffield City Council’s licensing committee will discuss the application of Syn of Russell Street in Kelham Island to extend the supply of alcohol, the provision of live music and add the provision of recorded music, the provision of live and recorded music on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve and the provision of late-night refreshments.

A document published ahead of next week’s (August 20) meeting says that the current licence of the restaurant allows it to serve alcohol between midday and 11pm Wednesday to Saturday and midday to 4pm on Sundays.

However, the plan is to extend this to 11am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 11am to 10pm on Sundays.

Also, live music provision could be extended on Fridays and Saturdays to between 7pm and 11pm (instead of the current arrangement which is 7pm to 9pm). This would only be the case during “pre-booked events”.

The same goes with recorded music – the restaurant would be able to have the music on Fridays and Saturdays between 7pm and 11pm but only during “pre-booked events”.

The applicant wants to serve alcohol on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve between 11pm and midnight, too.

The document also added that the owners wanted to remove a condition of the licence that restricted children from entering the restaurant after 6pm – “to encourage the family operation at the premises”.

The application gets in front of the committee due to an unresolved objection made by a resident living close to the restaurant.

In an email sent to the council, the resident said: “I’m a nearby resident, and I can see the restaurant from my decking. I don’t want any later openings.

“The area is noisy and rowdy enough and these hours would be out of keeping with other establishments in the neighbourhood. SYN is a restaurant, not a bar, and is located in a residential block of flats.”

The hearing will take place at 10am on August 20 (Tuesday) at Sheffield Town Hall.