Kelham Island landmarks celebrated in crazy golf course for Covid art exhibition

Several hundred people visited an exhibition of art created during the Covid-19 pandemic which featured a crazy golf course with Kelham Island landmarks.

The Kelham Island and Neepsend Community Alliance (KINCA) which hosted the free two week event said it was a great success.

The Fat Cat pub, murals, Kelham Island Museum and Green Lane Works were some of the well-known obstacles on the course.

Craig Wolstenholme, secretary of KINCA, said: “The crazy golf and art from the pandemic event was a great way to bring our community together and it attracted a large number of people.”

Lord Mayor Sioned-Mair Richards was one of the many people who visited.

Sheffield Council and Compassionate Sheffield – set up following Covid-19 to support people with grief – provided funding for the event and various local organisations supported it including Wickes, which provided wood for the golf course and encouraged anyone seeking donations for local improvements to apply via their local store manager as part of its community programme.

Compassionate Sheffield is co-ordinating the city’s Covid-19 memorial activity to celebrate small acts of kindness, support positive change and remember those lost.

Mr Wolstenholme added KINCA was also organising a nine hold crazy golf event on Ball Street bridge with Kelham Crepes over two or three days later this summer to provide further opportunity to bring the community together. Details of this will be shared at a later date.

