Kate Josephs: Timeline as former Covid Taskforce chief and Sheffield Council CEO admits leaving drinks

August 2020: Kate Josephs was announced as the new chief executive of Sheffield Council. She would take up the position in January 2021. Council leader Julie Dore said she had been "overwhelmed by her energy, passion for Sheffield and her engaging and inspiring demeanour". The job was advertised with a salary of £190,000.

December 17, 2020: Ms Josephs gathered with colleagues for drinks in their office in the Cabinet Office, to mark her leaving the Civil Service.

December 18, 2020: Ms Josephs posted a picture of her outside No 10 Downing Street as she said farewell to her Cabinet Office role as director general of the Covid Taskforce.

A picture Kate Josephs posted on Twitter on December 18 2020

January 2021: Ms Josephs began her new role as chief executive of Sheffield Council

March 2021: John Lewis announces its Sheffield store will not reopen following the Covid lockdown. The news came after Sheffield City Council had spent £3.4m buying the building and leasing it back to the company the previous year.

March 2021: Ms Josephs urged people to send her radical ideas following the shock closure of John Lewis, saying she wanted to create the conditions where people ‘feel part of something’ as the city recovered from the blow. She added that she was planning to head to London to build Sheffield's national profile 'as soon as I'm allowed'.

May 2021: As returning officer, Ms Josephs headed up the local elections in Sheffield. After the poll she said: "This year’s elections will go down in history, with teams across the country working tirelessly to deliver a safe and accurate election."

Labour lost overall control of the council with an agreement later being made with the Green Party. A referendum voted to replace the council's existing Cabinet system. Coun Terry Fox becomes council leader.

June 2021: Ms Josephs was made a Companion of the Order of the Bath for public service in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

July 2021: Sheffield Council published its one-year action plan on its route to recovery from Covid-19. Ms Josephs said it laid the foundations for the long-term, adding: “There is lots of this that I and colleagues will completely and passionately step forward to be held to account for. When you step into public service that’s what you do."

Sept 2021: Ms Josephs, along with Coun Terry Fox, tested positive for Covid-19. She said she had only mild symptoms, "showing importance of vaccination and regular asymptomatic testing to keep ourselves and communities safe".

November 2021: Sheffield Council said it hoped to to develop plans for the former John Lewis store early in the new year. Ms Josephs said: “The former John Lewis site has so much potential and several ideas and proposals will be considered for its future use. Our work to establish the full condition of the building is progressing well which will allow a better understanding of the viable options."