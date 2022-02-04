There are questions about who will be leading the investigation, what their remit is and whether they will be paid.

The Sue Gray report confirmed that the Metropolitan Police will investigate a party that CEO Kate Josephs attended at the Cabinet Office on December 17, 2020.

A petition says the chief executive of Sheffield Council Kate Josephs 'must go' over the Cabinet Office leaving do which the Sue Gray report revealed is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police

She was working as director general of the Covid Taskforce and held leaving drinks before starting her new role at Sheffield Council.

Ms Josephs has been on paid leave from her £190,000 job for the last three weeks while senior officers run the authority.

Who will the independent investigator be?

No details have been given about who they will be nor their professional background.

There’s no information about their remit – will they report back before the Met Police investigation is concluded? Are they considering evidence and conducting interviews?

And is the investigator being paid and if so how much? The council will probably say it’s commercially sensitive but the council has a £14.5m blackhole in its budget this year and is raising council tax.

A cross party committee of councillors has decided to appoint an investigator, who will report back to the committee once their findings are complete.

All the council will say is the committee is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday, February 8.

The Sue Grey report

The report outlines 16 parties including: “17 December 2020: a gathering in Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall on the departure of a senior Cabinet Office official. Restrictions on gatherings of two or more people applied in London through December 2020.”

Four parties will not be subject to a police investigation – but the one on December 17 will.

Ms Josephs released a statement and apologised just minutes before a national newspaper published the story on January 14.

She had repeatedly denied to local journalists that she had been involved in any Downing Street parties.