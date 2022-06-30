Ms Josephs began her first day back on the job as the council’s chief executive after taking five months off over her lockdown-breaching leaving do.

The £190,000-a-year council boss has been on paid leave since January after she admitted holding a boozy gathering as she left her role as director general of the Government’s Covid Taskforce.

On Wednesday, a cross party committee decided to allow Ms Josephs to return to work after she was issued a fixed penalty notice for the breach.

Kate Josephs CEO of Sheffield City Council. Picture Scott Merrylees

Sheffield City Council leader Terry Fox, who has not been shy in recent months to hide his upset with Ms Josephs over the scandal, now says the work for her to rebuild the city’s trust in her ‘begins now’.

He said in a statement: “It’s no secret that I’ve been deeply disappointed by Kate Josephs’ actions. Over the last few months I’ve repeatedly said that I share the anger and upset felt by some Sheffielders about the choices Kate has made. Those feelings don’t just go away overnight.

“But I am here to deliver for Sheffield, and that is what matters the most to me now. The Chief Executive’s work to rebuild trust across the city and organisation begins now. Kate and I will also need to rebuild our relationship, and I do believe we are both committed to doing that. We must, and we will, keep driving our amazing city forward. The people of Sheffield deserve that - they are my priority today and always.”

Council Leader Terry Fox.

Before this week, it was understood Ms Josephs went to Councillor Fox prior to her admitting the lockdown-breaking party in a tweet on January 17.

But it emerged on Wednesday that the chief executive in fact went to ‘her former employers’ in Whitehall for advice on whether she should come clean about the party before thinking of going to anyone at the council.

She claims this is the reason she “did not speak out about it until January”.

Coun Fox said: “The cross-party committee, which followed national guidelines was put in place for a reason - to ensure a fair process - and I respect their decision. I would like to thank the committee for their work on this and thank the people of Sheffield for their patience while the process was carried out.

“Finally, I want to give my sincere thanks to Eugene Walker for his leadership and support over the last few months in his role as Acting Chief Executive, and our outstanding employees here at the council who have continued their fantastic work during what has been a challenging time.”

Eugene Walker was made interim chief executive in Ms Josephs absence, who himself is usually paid around £150,000 per year.

With her return today, Ms Josephs has been on leave from the £190,000 post for five months and 16 days.