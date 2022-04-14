The Telegraph reported on Thursday, April 14 how the ex-director general of the Government’s Covid Taskforce, was fined £50 by the Met Police in the first wave of penalties at the end of March over the ‘Partygate’ investigation.

It was not known previously if the executive had been fined, as she is under “no obligation” to tell either the council or the investigative committee set up in Sheffield to act on the scandal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not known whether Kate Josephs has been fined over her leaving party before she took up her new role at Sheffield City Council

Now, council leader Terry Fox says he shares a “deep frustration” with members of the public over how the enquiry has been drawn out, and is calling on Ms Josephs to come clean to the council and the public.

“We need to know,” Councillor Fox told The Star. “But obviously that’s for Kate to make that decision.

“I’m incredibly frustrated over the length of time with this process.

“I’m frustrated on behalf of myself, but also for voters and members of the public.

Sheffield Council has appointed Eugene Walker as acting chief executive while CEO Kate Josephs remains on paid leave

“We put a value on standards in public life and we hope Kate Josephs would let the committee know whether she has or not been fined.

“I think whenever you’re talking about trust, confidence and integrity over public issues, people should be able to declare whether they have or not they have been fined.”

Ms Josephs was in charge of writing lockdown laws before she took up her new role at the helm of the city council on a £190,000-a-year salary.

Her leaving party was one of a number of gatherings reported to the police for breaching Covid rules in place at that time.

Council Leader Terry Fox

Ms Josephs and the city council have been criticised for “secrecy” over the partygate scandal.

Before the leaving do was revealed by the press almost a year after it happened, Ms Josephs posted a statement on social media saying she gathered with colleagues for drinks in the Cabinet Office.

Ms Josephs issued a public apology for her part in the event, saying she was "truly sorry" about her participation.

She has been on paid leave from her council job since then.

After it emerged attendees of her leaving do in December 2020 were fined at the end of March, Ms Josephs has not confirmed if she was one of them. However, it was reported by The Telegraph this week that she had been fined £50, citing “sources close to the investigation”.

Councillor Fox said: “The Prime Minister and the Chancellor have [declared they were fined] and we think the chief executive should disclose it to the committee so they can have the full facts and make a decision.”

When asked if Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak should resign over the £50 FPNs they have so far received, the council leader said: “They should resign. It’s as simple as that.

“We lost a number of members of the council through Covid. We personally felt that, where we couldn’t come together for funerals. They should go.”