The Telegraph reported yesterday (April 14) how the ex-director-general was fined £50 by the Met Police in the first wave of penalties at the end of March over the ‘Partygate’ investigation.

It was not known previously if the executive had been fined, as she is under “no obligation” to tell either the council or the investigative committee set up to act on the scandal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, council leader Terry Fox says he shares a “deep frustration” with members of the public over how the enquiry has been drawn out, and is calling on Ms Josephs to come clean to the council and the public.

"We need to know,” Councillor Fox told The Star. “But obviously that’s for Kate to make that decision.

"I’m incredibly frustrated over the length of time with this process.

"I’m frustrated on behalf of myself, but also for voters and members of the public.

"We put a value on standards in public life and we hope Kate Josephs would let the committee know whether she has or not been fined.

"I think whenever you’re talking about trust, confidence and integrity over public issues, people should be able to declare whether they have or not they have been fined.”

Ms Josephs was in charge of writing lockdown laws before she took up her new role at the helm of the city council for £190,000.

Ms Josephs and the city council have been criticised for “secrecy” over the scandal.

Before the leaving do was revealed by the press almost a year after it happened, Ms Josephs posted a statement on social media saying she gathered with colleagues for drinks in the Cabinet Office.

Ms Josephs issued a public apology for her part in the event, saying she was "truly sorry" about her participation.

She has been on paid leave from her £190,000-a-year job since then.

After it emerged attendees to her leaving do in December 2020 were fined at the end of March, Ms Josephs has not confirmed if she was one of them. However, it was reported by The Telegraph on Wednesday (April 13) she had been fined £50, citing “sources close to the investigation”.

Councillor Fox said: “The Prime Minister and the Chancellor have [declared they were fined] and we think the chief executive should disclose it to the committee so they can have the full facts and make a decision.”

When asked if Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak should resign over the £50 FPNs they has so far received, the council leader said: “They should resign. It’s simple as that.

"We lost a number of members of the council through Covid. We personally felt that, where we couldn’t come together for funerals. They should go.”

Meanwhile, the council brought in an external investigator, who was not named, to report back to a cross party committee with findings to inform their decision on what should be done.

Who the investigator is and what their remit was has been kept secret by the local authority.