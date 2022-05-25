Kate Josephs: senior councillor calls to bring ‘amazing’ boss back amid partygate revelations

A senior councillor has called on Sheffield Council to bring back Kate Josephs – its chief executive – amid partygate revealations.

The comments were made the day before the release of the Sue Gray report which stated that her leaving drinks – to mark the end of her time as director general of the Covid Taskforce – were attended by between 20 and 30 officials including those in senior positions. She took up her Sheffield job a month later in January 2021.

Green Party councillor Paul Turpin tweeted: “Get Kate Josephs back [as soon as possible]. She’s been amazing. [Sheffield Council] was stagnant and she has completely changed the culture in one year. We have leapt forward. It is now more inclusive, with greater equality and diversity, and progress on climate change.

“No need to drag this on further.”

Ms Josephs has been on paid leave from her £190,000 a year role since January while Eugene Walker, a senior council officer who is normally paid around £150,000 a year, is covering for her on extra pay.

She was put on leave after admitting in a statement on social media that she gathered with colleagues in the Cabinet Office for the drinks while government restrictions were in place.

A cross-party committee – which paused deliberations on her future while local elections took place last month – is to resume its discussions about her future at the authority soon.

The council has come under fire for how long it is taking to reach a conclusion.

In a quote tweet, Coun Turpin added: “Quite frankly, what takes four months and counting to investigate?

“Is the ‘process’ actually the punishment? Or is there a more sinister story behind this and there are no grounds for action so the drawn out ‘process’ is intended, by someone, to force her out?”

What happened at Ms Josephs’ leaving party?

Food and drink such as crisps, beer and prosecco were brought to the event which had background music playing from a smartphone and speeches.

According to the Sue Gray report, the plan was for it to be time limited, socially distanced and no one was to travel into the office to participate.

However, on a typical day there were approximately 12 members of staff and the event had between 20 and 30, according to the report.

It added that social distancing and other precautionary measures did not happen as there was mingling between groups.

Despite the event having a timeframe of between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm, it was said to have ended at between 11 pm and 11.30 pm and Ms Josephs reportedly left the party at around half past midnight after tidying up.

The Telegraph reported that Ms Josephs was among those fined by police following investigations into partygate scandals.

What next?