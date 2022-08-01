Kate Josephs partygate: Sheffield Council keeps influential report on chief executive secret

Ms Josephs returned to work in recent months following nearly half a year of secretive council deliberations after she admitted to hosting a rule-breaking leaving party while head of the government’s Covid taskforce – a position she held before coming to the council.

She was on paid leave from her £200,000 per year position while senior officer Eugene Walker, who is usually paid £150,000 per year, covered for her on extra pay.

Kate Josephs, chief executive of Sheffield Council, during one of her first interviews after the announcement that she was returning to work following partygate.

Councillors said the report, by independent investigator Richard Penn, was crucial in making their decision but the authority refused a Freedom of Information Act request by the Local Democracy Reporting Service asking for a copy of it.

It is withholding the document because it is “personal information of Kate Josephs” and “not necessary” to publish it, the authority said.

In its rationale it accepted there was legitimate interest in knowing what the council considered and ensuring it conducted a full investigation into the complaint.

But said: “In the council’s view, every attempt has been made to keep the public and staff apprised of its investigations, albeit within the confines of an ongoing investigation.”

The council came under fire numerous times for not providing information on the investigation and keeping basic details including remit, name of the investigator and costs secret for several months until the decision was made.

It argued that Ms Josephs had “strong and reasonable expectation” that the statements she provided would remain confidential.

Why there was an investigation into Sheffield Council’s chief executive

The party culture in the heart of government hit headlines across the country this year.

A 37-page report published by government official Sue Gray set out in embarrassing detail how each event unfolded including the leaving drinks of Ms Josephs.

It stated guidelines were not followed at the event which were attended by between 20 and 30 officials including those in senior positions.

Food and drink such as crisps, beer and prosecco were brought to the do which had background music playing from a smartphone and speeches.

According to the report, the plan was for it to be time limited, socially distanced and no one was to travel into the office to participate.

However, on a typical day there were approximately 12 members of staff but 40 people were reportedly sent an invitation on Ms Joseph’s behalf.

“The intention was to follow the social distancing guidance by observing a one-way system, social distancing and other precautionary measures,” Ms Gray wrote.

“This did not happen.”

Despite the event having a timeframe of two hours ending at 8.30pm, it was said to have gone on for around five hours and ending at around 11.30pm. Ms Josephs reportedly left the party at around half past midnight after tidying up.

Sheffield Council Labour leader Terry Fox said the report painted a picture which would “anger people across the country and in Sheffield”.

Ms Josephs confirmed she was given a Fixed Penalty Notice in respect to the event and paid it immediately.

The council’s investigation was launched after she admitted to the gathering in a Twitter statement in January.