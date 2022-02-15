Kate Josephs: Acting chief executive expected to be appointed at Sheffield Council, say senior sources

Sources say the, as yet unnamed, officer will take over the reins imminently while Ms Josephs enters a fifth week of discretionary leave from her £190,000 role.

Councillors brought in an independent investigator after Ms Josephs became involved in a police investigation.

The Sue Gray report confirmed that the Metropolitan Police will investigate a party that Ms Josephs admits that she attended at the Cabinet Office on December 17, 2020 during the height of lockdown restrictions.

Sheffield Council chief executive Kate Josephs remains on paid leave pending an independent investigation

She was working as director general of the Covid Taskforce before starting her new role at Sheffield Council.

The council has not confirmed the appointment but a spokesman said: “During the investigation, Kate will remain on discretionary leave and interim leadership arrangements will be put in place. These will be shared as soon as possible.”

Ms Josephs is not suspended so she is still able to contact officers and councillors. An acting CEO will remove any need for her to get directly involved in any council business while the investigation is carried out.

Turbulent times at Sheffield Council

The council expects the investigation will take a number of weeks but it’s bad timing for politicians as they head towards May’s local elections. Any announcement could fall in the middle of their campaigning.

It’s a turbulent time for the council. There’s a Labour and Green coalition, a transition to a new committee system, an absent chief executive and several senior longstanding officers have recently left or retired.

Added to this, the council is facing a budget crisis – it has to use £14.5m of savings and is increasing council tax by three per cent, which is the maximum allowed by law.

Finance chiefs have repeatedly warned about difficult decisions with adult and children’s social care. Some of the most vulnerable adults in the city will have their care packages reassessed while libraries are being reviewed.