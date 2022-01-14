Jobs boost as plans for three huge new warehouses close to Sheffield set for approval

Works have already begun on the site, between the Shortwood and Rockingham Roundabouts to install a new roundabout and create access, following a separate application in 2020.

The new application for part of the site seeks permission for three buildings for “speculative employment uses”, including industrial, storage and distribution and office space.

The total floorspace would be 10,000 sqm, and access would be taken from a new road off Shortwood Roundabout.

"The scheme will provide additional job opportunities and have a positive impact on the character and vibrancy of the local area."

All three units are proposed to be of neutral greens and grey cladding, and developers say they will of-set the loss of biodiversity with “large areas ofwoodland, scrub, and meadow,” as well as planing mature trees and hedgerows.

Planning documents on behalf of applicant Harworth state that the site “comprises of three buildings for industrial and/or storage and distribution use with associated yards, car parks, substation, landscaping and access spur road; together with formation of sustainable drainage infrastructure, landscape planting and features within the Gateway 36 Phase two site.

“Although specific occupiers are not known at present the layout has been designed to accommodate for operational requirements of the typical occupier of units of this type.

The plans, which can be viewed here, are recommended for approval at the next meeting of Barnsley Council’s planning board on January 18.