Jared O’Mara WILL NOT stand for reelection in Sheffield Hallam

General Election count 2017 at English Institute of Sport in Sheffield Newly elected Labour MP Jared O'Mara speaks in Sheffield after ousting Nick Clegg from his Sheffield Hallam seat

Documents released by Sheffield Council moments ago show the troubled ‘absentee’ MP has not put his name forward for reelection.

In order to stand, Mr O’Mara would have had to pay a £500 deposit to be a candidate, and be nominated by 10 people who live in the constituency.

However, even if he failed to win a single vote, he would have benefited from the so-called ‘parachute payments’ paid to former MPs who have lost their seats, which could have been as much as £20,000.

Mr O’Mara’s has been dogged by scandal ever since he was elected in 2017.

Shortly after his shock win he was suspended from the Labour Party after politics blog Guido Fawkes dug up homophobic and misogynistic social media posts, and a woman also accused him of abusing her in the street on a night out.

He was then let back in to the party in 2018, before leaving it again to sit as an independent after accusing Labour bosses of failing to support him.

And in the last year he has been accused of sexual harassing staff members, has sacked an entire team of constituency aides and has gone back on a promise to resign after his former chief of staff described him and ‘selfish and degenerate’.

The full list of candidates for Sheffield Hallam is as follows.

Elizabeth Aspden, Independent

Olivia Blake, Labour

Laura Gordon, Lib Dem

Terence McHale, Brexit Party

Natalie Thomas, Green Party

Michael Virgo, UKIP