‘I’ve tried telling you’ – Sheffield’s opposition leader on the new government

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s no secret that the leader of Sheffield’s second largest party is not so fond of the new government and the Labour Party, and in an end-of-the-year interview, he is talking about regret, apologies, life choices and accountability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed, the leader of the Sheffield Liberal Democrats, who has just been nominated to the House of Lords, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that this year his party had a great start (Stannington by-election win) and a great finish (Woodhouse by-election) with “some stuff in the middle”.

He said in the local elections in May, Labour’s campaign was to send a message to the Conservatives, and they did well on that note – while the Lib Dems didn’t do as well as they hoped to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the general election, pretty much the same happened – the same message went through, and it gave Labour a massive majority in the House of Commons.

Cllr Mohammed said there is all to play for in Sheffield – he said 2024 is a tale of two halves, Labour was doing well in the first part and not so much in the second half.

Cllr Mohammed said: “However, since then, there have been lots of people telling me ‘I’m really sorry Shaffaq, I should have voted for you instead I didn’t realise Labour was going to win every seat, and now there is no one speaking up’ on issues like winter fuel, child benefit cap.

“I’m like, I’ve tried telling you.”

He added, however, that “we’re in a very and very different world now”.

Cllr Mohammed said there is all to play for in Sheffield – he said 2024 is a tale of two halves, Labour was doing well in the first part and not so much in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are no local elections in 2025 in Sheffield, which means apart from the odd by-election, there won’t be a real test for Sheffield Labour. Cllr Mohammed added that it would be interesting to see what happens in 2026 in Sheffield if Labour were to perform as they are at the moment.

He said: “Only time will tell, things can change. I was here at the height of Clegg-mania it didn’t end well for him or us.”

In July, on election night, Cllr Mohammed was projected to win Sheffield Hallam. One site gave him 99 per cent after the exit poll. He didn’t even flinch. He knew he wasn’t going to win.

He said: “I sent my wife and daughter to bed. I’ve been here in Sheffield for a long time…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added people were apologising to him for not voting for him, but they wanted to make sure the Tories would get out – this is why he knew he wouldn’t win, despite the projections.

There is no surprise, but Cllr Mohammed is no fan of the new government as he accused the Labour Party of misleading the people.

Isn’t it too early to make a judgement of a government that came after 14 years of Conservative-rule?

Cllr Mohammed explained that the pensioners voting for Labour in July were under the impression that the Labour Party was fighting for them by challenging the Tories, which created the impression that Labour was there to protect them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said, however, that one of the first things they did was to cut the winter fuel allowance for millions.

Has he not heard about the £22billon financial black hole?

Cllr Mohammed said half was the new government’s fault for giving out all those pay awards.

“Life is full of choices, people make them. Labour has made some choices nearly half of that black hole were decisions the Labour Party officials made in those first months,” he added.

He said the choices Labour has made they will have to bear the consequences of – one example is the two-child benefit cap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s fine but there are consequences, it will put people into poverty,” he added. The same goes for the winter fuel allowances.

He also highlighted Labour’s promise that everything in their manifesto was fully funded, fully costed, and that’s why “people feel disappointed”.

With regards to the NI increase in the budget, for example, Cllr Mohammed said it increased uncertainty in the care and charity sector.

Cllr Mohammed said: “My worry is if those organisations fail, then everything falls back on us, the council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said if home care providers go bust, the need doesn’t go with them.

“It doesn’t disappear at all… We are the safety net, the council, but how much can this safety net take?”, he asked.

He said while he was not elected into the parliament, he would still want to hold Labour MPs to account – one example he brought up was the Sheaf Valley line, something Labour MPs in opposition called for.

“Okay, in opposition you wanted this, when are you going to deliver it?”, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mohammed said he supported the MPs, Sheffield needs a super tram extension along that railway line, and he wanted a train station at Dore, Heeley and Millhouses.

Where is accountability in Sheffield?

Cllr Mohammed said Labour MPs and the mayor Oliver Coppard won’t hold each other to account, and when the council passes a motion to send a letter to the government on winter fuel payment there is no action on it.

Cllr Tom Hunt, the leader of the council, told members that his door for a discussion on the said letter is open.

Cllr Mohammed said if Cllr Hunt doesn’t send a letter, he will draft one and ask other leaders to sign it and present it to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As far as I’m concerned, Tom Hunt, as leader of the council here in Sheffield, won’t criticise the government one bit”, he added.

He said he understands why Labour members won’t criticise the government “as they are under special measures”.

Cllr Mohammed said rebels have no place in the Labour Party as “Keir Starmer doesn’t want any descent”.

What does he make of the city centre that has been going through a major revamp?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mohammed said the city centre is now busier but not as busy as other places, so Sheffield still needs to improve.

He said the cancellation of the Christmas light switch on for the second time was bad as it would’ve meant increased footfall for businesses in the area.

In 2025, he wants better public transport and mayor Oliver Coppard to do “one thing right and sort out the buses”.