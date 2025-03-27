“It’s not a backstreet offy”: Kimberworth shop granted alcohol licence after agreeing not to sell booze 24 hours a day

The owners of a Kimberworth shop which applied to sell alcohol 24/7 have been granted a licence – but can only sell booze until 10pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant AKMS Retail Ltd had submitted plans to transform a vacant unit at 4 Ox Close Avenue into a new general convenience store, selling an ‘extensive range of goods’ including newspapers, magazines, cigarettes, groceries, household goods and hot drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant originally sought authorisation from Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for the sale of alcohol 24 hours, seven days a week.

However, the applicant amended their application following 28 objections from residents, councillors and police.

Applicant AKMS Retail Ltd had submitted plans to transform a vacant unit at 4 Ox Close Avenue into a new general convenience store

Residents said they were worried that a shop selling alcohol 24/7 may exacerbate existing antisocial behaviour, lead to an increase in noise and litter, and affect the safety of elderly residents and schoolchildren, who may be exposed to intoxicated individuals and disruptive behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said it fears that granting a 24-hour licence could cause the issues to resurface, in an area that has previously been associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including groups of young people drinking alcohol, vaping, and taking drugs.

During a meeting of RMBC’s Licensing Sub-Committee, resident Ms. S. Harp expressed concerns that granting a 24-hour licence would result in local residents “facing more issues.”

“Having lived in Kimberworth Park all my life, I’ve witnessed the problems caused by the consumption of beer and spirits… and the consequences of anti-social behaviour, violence, littering and drug use,” said Mrs Harp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If this licence is allowed to go ahead, we would face more of these issues. This is a residential area where there are vulnerable children from underprivileged families who could be targeted by drug-related gangs.”

However, Andrea Forrest, on behalf of the applicant, said that her client ‘does listen to the local residents’, and that he ‘understands the concerns raised’.

“This application now will not be for a 24 hour application,” Andrea told the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arguing against a proposed condition which would prohibit the applicant from selling singular alcoholic drinks such as cans of lager, and would not allow the sale of beer, lager or cider with an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 6.5 per cent, Andrea said it would be ‘unfair’.

“It’s unfair to ask my client not to sell the stronger beers, when the other premises locally are selling them and clearly if there are problems in the area, they’re not coming from this premises because it’s not open.

“If I wanted a couple of cans and not four, I’m restricted, so I’m not going to get any of my shopping there, I’m going down the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just he wants to sell single cans, he doesn’t, but the restriction to sell four is really, really difficult. He would lose custom over that.”

Andrea added that the applicant has more than 25 years’ experience in the trade, and currently owns nine shops, some of which are open 24 hours.

“He intends to employ people from the local community.

“Almost all, if not all of [the objections], are objecting to 24 hours, the late nights being a problem. They don’t seem to be objecting to an alcohol licence per se.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The premises was closed up, boarded up, before my client purchased it. A closed up, boarded up premises is a site for mischief, whereas a new premises, lit up, with sophisticated CCTV in place, would deter them.”

“Everyone is focusing on the alcohol because it scares people, and not the fact that this is a general store. It’s not a backstreet offy, it’s a very, very nice store for the benefit of the community.”

The licensing board agreed to grant a licence for the applicant with 25 conditions, including mandating the use of CCTV cameras, adherence to the ‘Challenge 25’ scheme, staff training, and no singular alcoholic drink in cans or bottles of 500ml or below, can be sold.