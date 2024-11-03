City and industry leaders have expressed excitement over a new “all encompassing” strategy for Sheffield’s culture sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield Culture Strategy was approved by the council economic development and skills committee on Thursday, October 31.

It will be a “guide and vision” for the future of city culture which brings huge benefits to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield is home to more than 2,000 cultural and creative businesses, providing around 9,000 jobs and generating almost £1bn of economic impact annually.

Arts and culture attract tourists, create jobs, and support businesses in sectors like hospitality and retail. Research shows that for every pound invested in culture, there is a significant return through local economic activity.

Watch Sheffield City Council’s video, which features reactions from Councillor Martin Smith and local industry leaders, at the top of this page.