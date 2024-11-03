"It makes Sheffield a nice place to live": Council excitement over 'all encompassing' plan for city culture

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 06:01 BST
City and industry leaders have expressed excitement over a new “all encompassing” strategy for Sheffield’s culture sector.

The Sheffield Culture Strategy was approved by the council economic development and skills committee on Thursday, October 31.

It will be a “guide and vision” for the future of city culture which brings huge benefits to the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield is home to more than 2,000 cultural and creative businesses, providing around 9,000 jobs and generating almost £1bn of economic impact annually.

Arts and culture attract tourists, create jobs, and support businesses in sectors like hospitality and retail. Research shows that for every pound invested in culture, there is a significant return through local economic activity.

Watch Sheffield City Council’s video, which features reactions from Councillor Martin Smith and local industry leaders, at the top of this page.

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield City CouncilCultureArtsJobsVideo
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice