"It makes Sheffield a nice place to live": Council excitement over 'all encompassing' plan for city culture
The Sheffield Culture Strategy was approved by the council economic development and skills committee on Thursday, October 31.
It will be a “guide and vision” for the future of city culture which brings huge benefits to the area.
Sheffield is home to more than 2,000 cultural and creative businesses, providing around 9,000 jobs and generating almost £1bn of economic impact annually.
Arts and culture attract tourists, create jobs, and support businesses in sectors like hospitality and retail. Research shows that for every pound invested in culture, there is a significant return through local economic activity.
