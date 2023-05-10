Independent councillor calls out Labour over campaign to save swimming pool in Todwick

An independent councillor told a Labour candidate to work with local politicians to try and save Todwick Primary’s swimming pool.

It has been reported that the swimming pool - something that was built by the community in Todwick - had to shut due to costs, staff shortages and not being able to meet the curriculum.

In a Tweet, Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester (Independent, Dalton & Thrybergh) asked Jake Richards, Labour’s parliamentary candidate in Rother Valley, who set up a petition, if his campaign was only to get data before the next general election.

He said: “This is a typical Labour tactic. Launch a petition that won’t actually do anything but provide data for party mailouts during the election.

Todwick Primary School

“Unless Mr Richards can guarantee it won’t be used for mailings?”

Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester told the Local Democracy Service that they had seen this “quite often here” as in the Labour Party launched their campaign and “it’s not about achieving anything but achieving data come elections”.

He said: “I am not a Conservative by any stretch of the imagination but Josh (Cllr Josh Bacon) is a really good community councillor.

“He is an elected official. You’ve got Alexander Stafford (the Rother Valley MP). Jake Richards has no official position whatsoever - he is a candidate. My concern was that he is coming in where there is already stuff happening.

“If they (Cllr Bacon and Mr Stafford) weren’t doing anything, then you can perhaps understand it… But they actually are doing it. They are quite vocal about it, they are visible at the school.”

Cllr Bacon (Aston & Todwick) said the Todwick swimming pool was a “community asset” and keeping it open wasn’t only the case of funding but the curriculum as well.

“Is the pool long enough? Is it deep enough?”, he asked.

He added it wasn’t “suitable for (older) children and adults” alike.

Cllr Bacon said: “It’s not just the pool, it’s the entire building.

“They are even talking about a new roof. What needs doing is a survey of the building. I am really proud that Alexander Stafford and I have secured the survey on the building.”

He said it was “quite a shame” that Labour’s campaign “to me seems to me straying on the side of political opportunism”.

Cllr Bacon said: “I and Alex (Stafford), we don’t care about politics.

“It’s about what’s best for the school and the pupils.

“The person that is heading up the petition is simply a parliamentary candidate. He is not a stakeholder in this.

“But if he wants to approach me then he is absolutely welcome to.”

Mr Richard said people who had signed his petition would only receive updates from him regarding this campaign.

He added: “I won’t apologise for highlighting the drastic real terms cuts to school budgets that have been implemented by the Tory government.

“Every parent and teacher I’ve spoken to across Rother Valley - including at Todwick Primary School - is concerned about their budgets and being able to provide the education our children deserve.

“Local Tory councillors seem to want to distract from their government’s failure. I was approached by parents and residents who wanted support in their campaign to prevent the closing of the pool.

“I am working with them, and the school, to look at alternative mechanisms by which we can keep this pool open.