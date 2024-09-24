Independent businesses fear closure over Dinnington regeneration project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Independent business owners in Dinnington say they may have to close their shops as Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s £11 million levelling up-funded regeneration will see the demolition of their retail units.

The project includes plans for new shop units, a town square, and a community building along Laughton Road. Several buildings and market stalls, which the council has previously described as “underused” and “poorly maintained,” are set to be demolished to make way for the development.

But owners of businesses along Laughton Road which are earmarked for demolition, are worried about their future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council say that business owners have been offered help to relocate nearby, and that the ‘short-term upheaval’ would lead to ‘long-term improvement’.

Owners of businesses along Laughton Road, which are earmarked for demolition, are worried about their future.

One business owner, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was worried about her shop’s future. “Knocking the buildings down isn’t solving the situation. There’s nowhere to go on this street like this building. We have a lot of lonely, older customers come in for a chat.”

While she acknowledged that Dinnington is in need of regeneration, she suggested that upgrading existing shops would have been a better option, allowing businesses to remain open during the project. “Customers are going to go elsewhere if we have to close for two years,” she added. “It’s sad.”

Another business owner, who runs a bike shop, fears he may be forced to close permanently due to the cost of relocating, which he estimated would come to around £50,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Legally, we can’t do anything,” he said. “I’m done. There’s no way I can go forward. It’s appalling, the whole thing has been so mismanaged. This is fundamentally wrong. I’m faced with eviction, and the council doesn’t care.”

One of the buildings set for demolition

He added that the council informed him the development might take up to two years to complete, but he has been unable to find another suitable unit in the area to operate his business in the interim, leaving its future hanging in the balance.

Simon Moss, assistant director of regeneration and environment at RMBC told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the regeneration will reduce anti-social behaviour, and that plans were welcomed at consultation.

“Rotherham Council is committed to economic opportunity and wants every neighbourhood to thrive, where people work together to achieve a good quality of life,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The regeneration of Dinnington will reduce persistent anti-social behaviour, create attractive public realm, and promote footfall on the high street.

“This regeneration, which local people welcomed at consultation, will require demolition of a number of buildings, but we’ve spoken and written to the businesses owners within and offered them help to relocate nearby.

“There are vacant retail units on Laughton Road which the council is encouraging affected business owners to make enquiries about for potential relocation that should enable them to continue to trade with their existing customers.

“We also continue to offer free expert business advice and support. Investment in Dinnington will improve the trading environment and boost the local economy. Regrettably, as with any redevelopment of this nature, it will create some short-term upheaval but bring long-term improvement. “Compensation may be available to some businesses.”