A large solar park is proposed in the Green Belt in Dinnington but even if a planning board approves the application, a senior central governmental politician will have the last word, a report says.

The applicant aims to build a solar farm in a 116 ha site in the Green Belt with more than 1000 sqm of buildings, such as solar arrays, inverter/transformer stations and battery storage containers near Brookes Lane near Laughton Common.

However, because the proposed park is in the Green Belt and the development exceeds an identified threshold – as it would be built on 1000 sqm or more – the Secretary of State would have to be informed and they would have to make the final decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning report states that the solar panels would have a maximum height of 4.5m and would be a minimum height of 0.7m above ground level. They would be dark blue, grey or black in colour.

Rotherham Town Hall

Also, fencing up to 2m in height would be “erected around the perimeter of the solar panel area throughout the Solar Energy Parks operational life”.

It is reported that the solar farm has an operational life of up to 40 years before it would be “decommissioned”. It is also said that over its lifecycle, the development would require an investment of £61.2m.

The planning report says: “The impact would be perceived over a large geographical area and the encroachment would result in a significant adverse effect that would have a harmful impact upon openness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst for a temporary period, the operational period of the development, at 40 years, still represents a significant period of time for the proposal to lead to loss of openness.

“The Local Planning Authority therefore considers that the proposed development would result in inappropriate development in the Green Belt and is, by definition, harmful to it.”

The application has received two letters of objection from residents as well as from Cllr Clive Jepson, Anston Parish Council and Todwick Parish Council.

However, the report also states that six letters of support have been submitted by members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The objectors said the development would have a big impact on the natural environment (birds, other animals, hedges) and even on food production.

Cllr Jepson added: “Anston will be the most impacted by the increased numbers of HGVs during the construction phase.

“The site has been wrongly described as being in Dinnington Ward when most of it is in Anston and Woodsetts Ward so local people have been denied the opportunity to comment.”

Anston and Woodsetts Parish Council said it would “set a precedent” for developing land within the Green Belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the residents who supported the application submitted a letter and welcomed the proposal as it would “contribute to UK energy security strategy by reducing dependency on foreign oil and fossil fuels and producing safe, clean renewable energy”.

Another one added: “100% behind such a scheme as we need as much green energy as we can get.”

The planning permission is recommended to be granted conditionally.