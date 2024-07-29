IKEA Sheffield team reopens Gleadless Valley community hub in with Oliver Coppard and city council
In collaboration with Sheffield City Council and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), IKEA has also donated three months of sleeping essentials to the Sheffield-based charity, Baby Basics UK.
19 members of staff from IKEA Sheffield, led by the project’s visionary Rebekah, worked with residents of Callow Place, Gleadless Valley, to create the perfect space.
As part of the programme, IKEA is working alongside Sheffield Council, Sheffield Hallam University, Baby Basics UK, and Shelter to tackle child poverty levels, reduce pressure on public services, improve childhood development and reduce infant mortality.
The Star took a tour of the new hub and spoke to Mayor Oliver Coppard, Rebekah from IKEA, and Sheffield councillors Kurtis Crossland and Dawn Dale about the crucial role the hub will now take in the local community.
You can hear from them in the video at the top of this page.
