A shadow minister and the South Yorkshire mayor paid a visit to Rother Valley yesterday to show face in a key battleground ahead of next year’s general elections.

Shadow secretary Bridget Phillipson, South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard and Labour's parliamentary candidate for Rother Valley, Jake Richards in Dinnington

Bridget Phillipson, the shadow secretary for education, and Oliver Coppard, the region’s mayor, have visited Dinnington and the local area to talk to residents and support the party’s parliamentary candidate Jake Richards.

Ms Phillipson told the Local Democracy Service that “teachers and parents here (in Rother Valley) are clear that the Conservatives are failing our children”.

She added: “Our children are rightly ambitious for themselves and our country. Labour will match that ambition and deliver a brighter future for all our children, delivering funded breakfast clubs for every child in every primary school in England, ending the tax advantages private schools enjoy and investing that money in our amazing teachers to raise standards for all our children.”

Jake Richards added whoever wins the elections in Rother Valley will form the next government.

He said: “If the Tories win again in Rother Valley, we’ll have five more years of Conservative government. People recognise it’s time for change and are turning to Labour to build a better future.”

Two weeks ago, Dehenna Davison, the levelling up minister, visited Alexander Stafford, the Rother Valley MP, to see “first-hand” the progress at the old grammar school in Maltby.

After the visit, Mr Stafford said: “I am delighted that the Government will be supporting the Maltby Grammar School redevelopment project to the tune of over £4 million as well as their £12 million commitment to Dinnington.

“We will finally see redevelopment on the high street so no more burnt-out and damaged buildings!

“We have an ambitious plan to rejuvenate Dinnington town centre and create a vibrant and bustling marketplace, free of eyesore buildings and properties.”

In the 2019 general election, Mr Stafford became the first Conservative MP in Rother Valley by winning with a majority of 6,318.

