Iconic Belgrave House in Sheffield city centre to be converted into flats

The former Belgrave House in Sheffield city centre.

The former Belgrave House or St Peters House – now Synergye Building, used for offices mainly – on Bank Street in Sheffield will be turned into 80 flats, according to a report uploaded onto the planning portal.

The report stated that the development would create a total of 80 new flats to include a mixture of studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The new accommodation includes three studio flats, 44 one-bedroom flats and 33 two-bedroom flats

As the building is in the city centre, the scheme has been designed as a car-free scheme.

The existing 57 parking spaces in the car park will be retained while in the ground floor area accessed off New Street, there is “ample bicycle parking space for all residents” totalling 130 spaces, six of which are for accessible bikes.

The planning officer’s report, recommending the scheme for approval, said the standard of accommodation was acceptable, including space, access to natural light and the cycle and waste storage facilities.