‘I will shake things up’: Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid chosen as lead Green candidate for European Elections 

Lord Mayor Magid Magid has been chosen as the lead candidate for the Green Party in the upcoming European Elections.

Magid, who will be stepping down as a councillor this year, secured the position after a vote by party members.

Magid Magid in Sheffield Town Hall

If he wins at the elections, which take place on May 23, he will be the first ever Green Party MEP for Yorkshire and The Humber.

He is also standing against councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, who is the lead candidate for the Liberal Democrats, Richard Corbett, current Labour MEP for the area, John Procter from the Conservatives and Mike Hookem, another current MEP, for Ukip.

Magid said: “I am so excited and truly honoured to have been chosen as the lead candidate. Politics must change and if there’s anything we’ve learnt in this current political climate is that we must have the courage to do politics differently – people don’t want more of the same.”

Magid is also calling for a People’s Vote, which would give the public a final say on Brexit, and more action on climate change and inequality.

He added: “As a loud and proud working-class black Muslim refugee millennial, I know I may not be the usual politician, I get that. But our region deserves a representative who will boldly act on the issues that matter to us such as climate emergency and tackle the poverty, inequality and discrimination sadly rife in our communities.

“This is an exciting opportunity. We have a real chance to change the status quo and improve our lives.

“As Lord Mayor, I’ve been able to engage people and spaces other politicians haven’t been able to reach, while being an authentic ambassador for our region around the UK and the rest of Europe. I will shake things up, stand up to hate and champion a vision of hope”.

The region has six MEP spots in total. Three of those are currently held by Ukip, two by Labour and one by the Conservatives.

The date for the UK to leave the European Union has been extended until October 31.