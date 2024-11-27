"I think we need ANPR cameras on school streets to catch drivers and keep children safe"
Marieanne Elliott, Green councillor for Gleadless Valley, has been helping with the ‘School Streets’ initiative in Sheffield since its inception in 2021 and wants to know when ANPR cameras will be installed in the city.
The scheme closes specific roads near to schools in order to protect children walking to and from class.
The idea is that ANPR cameras would catch out drivers who ignore the road closures.
Coun Elliott said: “Establishing School Streets around a number of Sheffield schools has been a good initiative with many positive benefits.
“In some areas, its success has relied heavily on parents and local residents who have volunteered their time. The volunteers help to make sure that people are aware of the traffic restrictions at drop-off and pick-up times.
“They are doing a fantastic job in sometimes challenging situations. Despite being clearly signed and legally backed by a traffic regulation order, in some cases, the restrictions are being ignored, which puts the volunteers in a very difficult position.”
Coun Elliott continued: “New traffic management legislation now makes it possible for councils to enforce ‘moving traffic’ offences using cameras. I think that this approach could be used on the School Streets to support our amazing volunteers and help keep children safe on their journeys to and from school.
“I raised this at a recent full council meeting, calling for the use of traffic cameras, where needed. This would make the initiative more effective. Other Councils, such as Oldham and the London Borough of Ealing are already using Automatic Number Plate recognition on their School Streets. Leicester have recently decided to get cameras too. I hope that Sheffield will follow and make our School Streets even safer.”
In Oldham, motorists who drive onto a School Street and are caught on an ANPR camera will recieve a penalty charge notice of £70 - or £35 if paid within 21 days - this will be the same when cameras are introduced in Leicester.
Drivers who live or work on a School Street in Sheffield are given permits and are allowed to use the road as normal, without fear of repercussions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.