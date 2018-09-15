Hundreds sign petition against parking ban

Hundreds of swimmers have signed a petition against plans to ban parking on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads.

Sheffield City Council proposed to put double yellow lines along the whole of Clarkehouse Road, saying it will increase safety for cyclists.

But it will also mean the loss of 86 parking spaces, which local services say will be bad for business.

One such service is King Edwards Swimming Pool, in Broomhill, which runs around 50 different sessions a week.

Owners said the plans will affect their customers hugely, but added they were not consulted.

The manager said: “We were totally outraged. We understand there are some areas of the road that need double yellow lines, but not the 200m outside the pool. There’s an awful lot of people who need that parking.”

They council said they had consulted 144 residents along the road about the proposals and received 111 responses, 101 of which were positive. But officers have ‘anonymised’ the responses and not revealed people’s names.

But the club said it was not a “remotely realistic representation” of the opinions of the majority of people in the local area.

They have since started a petition which has already received more than 370 signatures in 10 days, and is “moving up rapidly”.

They added they have gone around homes in the area with the petition and many have called the plans “absolute nonsense”.

The club will discuss the controversial plans at a meeting with fellow residents and the council’s highways team at the beginning of October.